I did not recieve 50 Ghana Immigration slots - John Kumah

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has denied receiving 50 Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) slots for his constituents in Ejisu of the Ashanti Region.



“I wish to categorically say that the information widely being circulated that I have received 50 immigration slots and given that to my constituents is false.



“A lot of negative spin and propaganda has been placed on a group of newly recruited immigration officers who visited the Ejisu solution centre to show their appreciation to the centre for the support they received ahead of their recruitment,” he disclosed in a statement.



The Member of Parliament for Ejisu noted that the assertion of having received 50 slots is false, adding that the Ejisu constituency has a way of tackling unemployment.



“In Ejisu, we have set up a 24/7 solution centre designed to prepare and support job applicants who need assistance to prepare for any job opening of their choice. The centre trains job applicants on the best practices they must follow when applying for a job, how to prepare for an interview and CV writing, among several others.



“The centre does not only serve the people of Ejisu but youth in the Ashanti Region and its surrounding environments. Over the years, the centre has assisted young people in securing jobs in both private and public institutions through proper career guidance and training. We receive job requests from youth across the country, and we try our best to prepare and assist them in applying for jobs,” he added.



The deputy finance minister further disclosed that the trending image of immigration officers is not up to 50, and some of them are from Assin Fosu, Berekum, Kwame Danso and other places.



“Ahead of their recruitment, we held various capacity-building sessions for them and assisted them in preparing their documentation. Out of the lot that expressed interest, only a few made it through the process, and it is these few that visited the solution centre to thank the administrators for their support.



“The Ejisu Solution Centre will continue to assist young persons who need support in finding job placement in Ghana; the Ejisu Club 100 has been of immense support to young entrepreneurs as well. Together we can create wealth and build a prosperous Ghana.”