I did no wrong, I know exactly why I did that – Frimpong-Boateng justifies jab at Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Minister of Science, Environment, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng says he has done nothing wrong as far as claims against Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is concerned.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng in his report presented to the Chief of Staff in March 2021, accused Oppong Nkrumah of bringing some journalists together to scheme to bring him down while he served as Chairman of the now-dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



“On Saturday the 8th of February 2020, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for information assembled a group of journalists from both NDC and NPP affiliated media houses at the Forest Hotel in Dodowa to discuss a strategy to bring me Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng down,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng alleged in his report.



This was however debunked by the Information Minister, insisting that the claims were false.



But in response, Prof Frimpong Boateng said: “I have good advice for you, though. When I was part of the government, we were colleagues and I related to you as such. Now I will advise you as my son, just as I do my children. After all you are the same age as my 4th-born son. When I returned to Ghana from Germany to start the cardiothoracic project you were just 6 years old as my 4th child. I will not lie to you or insult you or be harsh on you.”



“My advice is, always remember that political power is both short-lived and effervescent. In about 2 years’ time you may no longer be in government, and you may experience the real world as former high-profile political power holders do. I will urge you to do your work diligently and avoid the coded and evil tactics Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere boastfully and unashamedly told the world on ‘Good Evening Ghana’ that you employ to deal with your real and perceived enemies,” he added.



Speaking further on the issue on UTV, Friday, Prof Frimpong-Boateng said, "I know exactly why I did that".



According to him, "I did no wrong. I know exactly why I did that. Someone else could've done worst but I did the minimum so let's take it like that".



Meanwhile, Prof Frimpong Boateng has denied slandering persons in his report.



"The report was more than 100 pages but I considered a lot of things so I had to summarize it into 36 pages. I'm not maligning anyone; I'm just speaking the truth. those I spoke about are my friends but I had to be brutally honest with the President. if he has put his presidency on the line, you have to be honest with him" he added.



