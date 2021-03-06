General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

I did 5 years in primary school instead of 6, wrote common entrance exam at 8 – Tsatsu Tsikata

Legal practitioner Tsatsu Tsikata

The Tsatsu Tsikata story, told many times yet so refreshing whenever you hear him say it.



It’s the story of an ‘abnormally’ intelligent young boy who grew up to become an institution in Ghana’s legal history.



Once again, the story has been recounted as Tsatsu Tsikata has in an appearance on the KSM Show on Pan African TV retold how he jumped class to finish primary school with his big brother.



He also spoke about taking the common entrance exam at age eight and being forced to rewrite his common entrance exams by doubtful examiners.



"It was only a major promotion. From class three, I was jumped from class four and that’s where I joined my older brother and other people from class four and then from there, we went on to take common entrance so instead of six years I did five years. I did common entrance at eight but I turned nine before going to Mfantsipim." Tsatsu is, however, magnanimous enough to recognize the role of his headteachers in his academic excellence.



Right from primary to Mfantsipim where he entered as a nine-year-old boy, Tsatsu says he always had headteachers who mentored him.



“We moved to Accra Newtown School and we had a wonderful headmaster. He spoke so well and you could see him as a model. He had his own children in the school and was very hard on them. That was informative for me,” he said.



