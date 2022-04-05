I deserve 50% of Odartey Lamptey’s estate - What ex-wife told the High Court

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Court dismisses Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife suit



Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife asks for a 50% share of the footballer's estate



Court gives back Odartey Lamptey his East Legon mansion



The Accra High Court dismissed a motion filed by Gloria Appiah, hitherto known as Gloria Odartey Lamptey, pleading that she deserves a 50% share of other estates belonging to the former footballer.



Gloria, in her plea, told the Accra High presided over by Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey, that she deserves the 50% share because of the role she has played in the life of the former footballer, especially in helping to grow the footballer’s Glow Lamp International School and Golden Lion Soccer Academy among other investments.



She argued, therefore, that the Court should divide the other estates equally together with the Dome-Kwabenya house granted to her.



According to a mynewsgh reportage sighted by GhanaWeb, the former wife of Odartey Lamptey indicated that but for her efforts over the years, the Glow Lamp School and the soccer academy and other assets of the footballer will not be doing well as they are doing currently.



In a suit filed, Gloria “Odartey Lamptey” argued that at the time her then-husband, was busy with his football career abroad, she spent a lot of time ensuring the school was built to a modern standard and after it was completed, she served as Proprietress guiding the school in particular to its present status as one of the best in Accra.



According to Mynewsgh, the Glow Lamp School, is one of the best schools in the Greater Accra Region, citing its successes in the BECE exams.



The school, the report added, brings in more than GHC1.5million in profits every year before tax for which Gloria Lamptey wanted 50% shares allocated to her by court order.



Veil of incorporation argument



Lawyers for the defendants pleaded with the court “not to disturb the veil of incorporation” of the school as it is a separate legal entity from their client, Nii Odartey Lamptey.



The lawyers further noted that at the time Mrs. Odartey Lamptey served as supervisor of the project and then as proprietress, she was paid a monthly salary as a staff of the school and couldn’t have turned around to say she did it out of charity.



Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey after hearing arguments from both the plaintiff and defendants dismissed the motion to have the ex-footballer’s assets equally divided, especially the school – Glow Lamp.



Background



After a nine-year legal battle, an Accra High Court gave back the former Ghanaian international his seven-bedroom East Legon mansion which was occupied by his ex-wife.



Nii Odartey Lamptey has been renting since 2014 after Gloria sued to claim his house in the East Legon area following their divorce. The court in its ruling on Monday, April 4, 2022, said he [Odartey Lamptey] can now take full possession of his house from today, April 5, 2022.



Confirming this to an Accra-based Peace FM, the footballer noted, “I got a call from my lawyer with about two hours to Ghana's game against Nigeria and he said the one month [the court] gave her (ex-wife) is up after the ruling on March 2. So, I can go for my keys. I was extremely happy because after a nine-year battle in court I have gotten the house. So quickly, I organized the boys to go there. But for myself, I will move in this week.”