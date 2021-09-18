I denounce any form of protests in my name – Mohammed Adjei Sowah

General News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Accra Mayor has reacted to recent protests made in his name



• A youth group in Odododiodio said they are unhappy about his imminent replacement as Mayor



• Elizabeth Sackey is tipped to be named the next Mayor of Accra



Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has denounced protests staged in his name by a group calling itself, the Concerned Youth of Odododiodio.



The group on Saturday took to the streets in protest against the alleged removal of Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah following reports a former deputy Greater Accra regional minister, Elizabeth Sackey, has been tipped to succeed him.



In a video circulating on social media, scores of agitating men and women, clad in red head ties and hand bands were captured chanting and protesting against the New Patriotic Party's decision.



They said they will no longer support the party if Mohamed Adjei Sowah is replaced.



“No Sowah, No NPP, No Sowah, No NPP, No Sowah, No NPP” the youth group chanted.



But reacting to the development in a statement, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said, “I unequivocally denounce any form of disturbances in my name.



“As responsible citizens, we should recognize the President's authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda and it's our duty to support the appointees to succeed. I totally support all the President's nominations and commit to continue to work towards the development of the country,” it added.



Adjei Sowah further urged all citizens and members of the New Patriotic Party to lend their support towards the soon-to-be released Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominations.



Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe is expected to on Sunday September 19, 2021, announce the full list of nominations for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).







