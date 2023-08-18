‘I could’ve vanished when I got arrested’ – Fetish priest who stormed Nima to stop demolition exercise

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

The fetish priest who stormed Nima, a suburb of Accra, to stop a demolition exercise but got arrested has revealed that he had the power to vanish at the time of his arrest but he chose to remain calm because of how he was approached by the police.



According to him, the police had approached him in an amicable atmosphere upon his arrival at the site, and that he did not think at any point he was going to be arrested.



“I thought they were giving me respect that I should sit down (in their car) for a discussion but unfortunately when I sat down, they sped off. But when they called me, I could have vanished, yes, I could have vanished, if I had poured water on the ground, a lot of things would have happened,” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, the priest, known as Nii Odiasempa, shed light on the incident that unfolded on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. He explained that upon hearing news of the impending demolition of structures in Nima, he felt compelled to take action because of his ancestral connection to the land.



According to his account, his clan's historical ties to the Nima lands fueled his frustration and prompted him to seek guidance from the ancestors.



He added that his intention was not to engage in a physical confrontation but rather to employ spiritual practices rooted in his beliefs.



“I went there when I got a called that a group of people had come around and were demolishing structures, so, I went to the place very angry. So, I consulted the ancestors and they showed me how to deal with the matter. I took a bottle of schnapps and leaves.



“When I got there, I called them – I wasn’t going to fight them because if it was about a fight, something bad may have happened because our ancestors have shown us that if there are many stones and you pour wine or water on it, it will burst into flames,” he said.



He added “We are all Ghanaians but when I got there, I wanted to teach them a lesson but I forgave them because of our maker.”





