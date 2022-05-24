I converted to Islam because I wanted to travel - US-based Ghanaian teacher

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian teacher, Kobby Annor has disclosed that he had to convert to Islam just because of his desire to travel out of Ghana.



In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Kobby mentioned that he believed his success would come from settling abroad. According to Kobby, he converted to Islam because he wanted to begin his journey in Libya.



“My focus was to travel. That is why I went for tertiary education. After that, I converted to Islam because my classmates in Libya at the time said Muslims there had some advantages,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Besides this, Kobby stated that the ‘pressure’ from Ghanaians abroad who came home pushed him to believe that he would succeed if he left the country.



“A cousin advised me to travel to South Africa because the salary there was good. So I made arrangements and left in 2013. It was tough to teach in SA without a permit.



I had to go back to Ghana because I couldn’t get a visa extension and came back two weeks later.”



Kobby mentioned that he had to learn to become a nail technician for a while until he got a teaching job. After working in SA for three years, he got a chance to teach in the USA.



Presently, Kobby works as a teacher in the US. According to Kobby, he makes $4800 a month. Speaking about working as a teacher in Ghana, Kobby mentioned that it is calmer to be a teacher in Ghana than in the USA.