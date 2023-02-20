I constructed Kumasi Kejetia Market so I’m loved in Ashanti Region - Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, has said that Kumasi market women and the Ashanti Region love him because he constructed the Kumasi Kejetia Market Phase 1 for them.



Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen, Kojo Bonsu said many people did not believe the construction of the market was possible, but he did it.



“When I go to the market, the market women praise me; they say ‘you are the one we like’ and they praise me for the Kejetia market,” he told Osei Bonsu OB.



He explained that many people thought the project was not feasible, and the market women resisted relocation, but he managed to fence the place one night. According to him, the work had started by the time they came.



Kojo Bonsu has also said that the party can only win the 2024 general elections with him as the lead candidate and win the Ashanti Region.



He said the NDC’s bane over the years has been the votes from the Ashanti Region and he is the best person to curb that.



“If I become the flagbearer of the party, the NDC will secure a lot of votes in the Ashanti region. This means I will break the monopoly and split the votes NPP secures in the region. Even today, the market women at Central Market and Kejetia Market are all supporting my presidential bid. The women have said that if I become the leader of the party, they will all vote for me.”



“Today they see the vision and plan to develop Kumasi that we had,” he said.



Kumasi Youth Association (KUYA) in 2016 awarded Kojo Bonsu for standing out among all former Mayors of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.



According to the group, the innovation of the former mayor gave birth to the famous Rattray Park, Kejetia Market and renovated Prempeh Assembly Hall among other equally important monumental infrastructural projects in Kumasi.