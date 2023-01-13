I cleared NPP’s $3million unpaid loan with interest in 1992 – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has been justifying why he deserves to lead the party in 2024.



He claims he has committed a lot of sacrifices for the party including paying off a loan of $3 million with interest that the party contracted when the party had nothing in the year 1992.



“I paid the loan with interest, and it took us eight years, Super Care Company LTD; my company took eight years to pay back the loan with interest. Three million dollars at that time plus interest in 1992. Even today as we speak, $3 million is a lot of money how much more 31 years ago.” Kennedy Agyapong said this in an interview with NET 2 TV.



According to the businessman, when the party won the elections in 2001 after a long struggle. However, Former President John Agyakum Kufuor never left him out and he is always grateful to him.



“That is why I will always give credit to President Kufuor. When he came to power, for the first four years I didn’t get any job to do, so when I went to tell him about it, he was shocked.





Kennedy Agyapong added that he purchased pickups for the NPP during elections.



“In 2004, Myself and Mr. Oppong, we bought 100 pick-ups for the party. In 2008 myself and Oppong again bought 240 TATA pick-ups for the NPP for every constituency” he claimed.