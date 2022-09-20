I choose Ghana over Albania; I wish to settle there - Italy based Albanian who speaks Twi

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Italy-based Albanian, Suele Afia Adom has stated that she would choose Ghana over her birth country and wishes to establish a business here in Ghana.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Suele Adom expressed her love for Ghana and revealed that she learnt how to cook and speak the Twi language to communicate with her Ghanaian in-laws.



According to her, it is her dream to migrate to Ghana, settle and establish a business here. Married to a Ghanaian, Suele became curious about her husband’s home country and researched it.



“I’m coming to stay in Ghana. I won’t come back to Italy again. I love Fufu, Banku, Kenkey, Jollof. I want to stay and establish a business in Ghana. I will only come to Italy for the holidays. I don’t want to die in Italy. I’m a Ghanaian, and Ghana is my home,” Suele Adom said.



The host, DJ Nyaami, asked her to choose between Ghana and Albania, and she said: “I choose Ghana. I swear, I love Ghana more (Suele said in Twi).”



Speaking to her husband, Mr. Adom noted that “she was serious about learning the language, so I had to teach her. She is not fluent yet, but she’s doing well.



She follows Ghanaian content on social media more, and she speaks to my mother often. I’ll say my mother taught her the language. She can prepare Ghanaian stews and soups.”



Moreover, Mr. Adom indicated that her parents initially disagreed with her marriage because of what they’d heard about Africans in Europe. However, her family eventually gave them their blessings.