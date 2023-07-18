You are here: HomeNews2023 07 18Article 1806722

Religion of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I charged GH¢50 for operation - Alleged 'witch' confesses

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

The alleged self-confessed witch who turned from a bird to human The alleged self-confessed witch who turned from a bird to human

An unnamed woman who allegedly confessed to being a witch after transforming from a bird to a human being has revealed how much she charged for the night operation.

She reportedly told a group of prayer warriors who accosted her a little after midnight that she had been sent by the big diety from New Winneba to come and afflict a victim in the particular house where prayers were being held.

A prayer leader who claims to have first sighted a bird that later turned into a woman at Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region told the media how the episode unfolded and how together with other prayer warriors, they accosted the intruder.

The unnamed prayer warrior, in an interview with Metro TV (July 17) said of the cost of the operation: "She confessed that she was sent by the big diety in Winneba and I asked her mission.

“She said she had been contracted to the tune of 50 cedis to come and afflict the life of the victim who lived in the house."

The prayer warrior went on to explain how she accosted the alleged witch till daybreak: "I told her that today the end has come and I will not release her till daybreak and the masses come and see her."

The above account was corroborated by a brother of the victim in a separate interview with the media.

According to reports, the afflicted person lives his normal life during the day but experiences excrutiating headache during the nights hence the decision to organize prayers in the house after every midnight.

On the fateful day when the prayer warriors encountered the intruder, they detained the alleged witch who was in a black straight dress with some shrubs around her neck till members of the public and the media were invited the following morning.

Nana Antwi, who is a sub-chief of the area, is reported to have urged the community members not to touch the young lady, while he called on the police to come and attend to the situation.

The case of the alleged 30-year-old-bird-turned-woman has since been referred to the Ghana Police Service at Gomoa Okyereko.

SARA

See the video below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:



Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Emmnauel Yeboah scored three goals

How Afriyie Barnieh allegedly masterminded Emmanuel Yeboah's strange substitution at U-23 AFCON

Businessleading business icon

All 11 staff of Twitter Africa were dismissed following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover

Twitter sends poop emoji in response to CNN inquiry about dismissed Africa staff

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ayisha Modi and Abass Sariki

You bugged me for 7 months to marry you, I met your family and your son lives with me – Ayisha Modi fires back

Africaleading africa news icon

Twitter is a popular microblogging social media platform

Poop emoji reply: Twitter ghosting Africa staff after abrupt office closure, layoffs

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng

Is Rev Victor Kusi Boateng a criminal parading as a man of God?