I cannot even change US$10 because of money laundering accusations - Sam George

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I fund anti-LGBTQ+ bill from my own pocket, Sam Goerge



US groups offered money that could sort me out for life to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Sam George



I'm aware I may have been put on some international watch lists, Sam George



The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, has said allegations that he is being funded by some ghost group as false.



According to him, groups he rejected offers from to drop the LGBTQ+ bill have accused him of money laundering tto the extent that he is unable to even change $10 anywhere in the world because of accusations.



He has insisted that he is not being funded by any group reiterating that he is championing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill from his own pocket.





“The price I have paid is enormous. I know I may have been put on some international watch lists. You travel, and you get to an international airport and all kinds of funny questions are asked of you. They say I do money laundering and I cannot even change $10 anywhere in the world because of accusations that I’m being funded by some ghost group in the US. I am not being funded. I fund my things from my own pocket,” he added.



Background



A team of 8 MPs, led and sponsored by Samuel Nartey George, jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The bill dubbed, ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’ was laid in the House on Monday, August 2, and read for the first time.



This bill was one of the most talked-about in the country as both the local and international news portals showed interest in the matter.



While some Ghanaians welcomed the bill, others were against it, stating the passage of the bill will violate the fundamental human rights of individuals engaged in the act.



International News portals, including BBC, and CNN took time to speak to Sam George as they demanded answers to and clarification about the proposed bill.



In Parliament, the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee held a series of public hearings on the LGBTQ+ bill after receiving over 100 memorandums.



As of March 2022, the committee held its fourth hearing with several stakeholders.