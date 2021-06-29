I cannot buy the media – Akufo-Addo tells critics

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says it is unfounded for anyone to suggest that the government is seeking to compromise the media to be considerate in criticizing his administration.



According to him, the government under his leadership cannot compromise the media but rather, he wants a press that will sustain the country’s democracy and not one that does the bidding of governments.



The president says he is not interested in buying the Ghanaian press but would rather ensure that the press plays its constitutional role effectively.



“I don’t look upon the intercourse as government buying the press. I don’t want to believe that the Ghanaian press is buyable, neither am I interested in buying the Ghanaian press.



“I’m interested in having a press that can serve the larger purpose of our society and play its role in building a strong, durable democracy in Ghana. That, for me, is the most important aspect of the work of the press in Ghana,” a report by Citi News said.



Nana Akufo-Addo's government has been criticized widely for its handling of the media and the protection of media freedoms.



Some critics believe that government has no business getting involved in how journalists are rewarded for their work, as it tends to compromise them.