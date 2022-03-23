I can’t repay your sacrifices – Sir John’s son eulogises him on his 70th birthday

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yaw Amoateng Afriyie has eulogised his late father Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie who would have turned 70 today.



In a post, he disclosed that he cannot repay the sacrifices of the former CEO of the Forestry Commission promising to keep his memory alive.



“Remembering a great father, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Sir John, on his posthumous 70th Birthday. I cannot repay your sacrifices, and the least I can do is help keep your memory alive. God bless and keep you until we meet again.



From your grateful son, Yaw Amoateng Afriyie. Deputy CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre”, he wrote.



The former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) affectionately called Sir John died on July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after he was believed to have contracted COVID-19.



He was buried at his hometown Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on June 3, 2021.



“Before Sir John became a lawyer, he was a kente weaver in his hometown. He worked hard before he went to University and became a lawyer. I used to commend him as my friend,” Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr had revealed in an interview.