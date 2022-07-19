I can’t lie, Lithovit fertilizer is good – 2017 National Best Farmer

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The 2017 National Best Farmer, Baffour Kweku Agyemang has maintained that despite receiving substantial support from the NPP-led government, through the current chief executive of COCOBOD, it would not be a justification for him to lie about the effectiveness of Lithovit liquid fertilizer.



The National Best Farmer told the court on Monday, July 18, that he can personally attest to the efficacy of Lithovit because he has used the fertilizer on his farms before.



Under cross-examination led by counsel for Seidu Agongo, lawyer Nutifafa Nutsukpui the witness was asked, “So sir, if you were ever to use an agrochemical which is not effective, you will never sit anywhere to sing praises of that chemical. Is that right?”



The National Best Farmer responded: “That is so my lord. The Lithovit fertilizer I used really helped me and if it did not, I would not sing its praise. I have to state that, the honorable Joseph Boahen Aidoo [the current chief executive of COCOBOD] has been of immense help to me. He knows my farms. So he and some COCOBOD officials assisted me in getting a borehole, irrigation, and solar system on my farms for free. In 2018, they also sent me to Switzerland and bore all costs associated with the trip.



“My lord, when I got the Lithovit liquid fertilizer it wasn’t at the tenure of honorable Joseph Boahen Aidoo, but it helped me and if it is not so, I will not come here to say otherwise.”



Baffour Kweku Agyemang also told the court that his colleagues who used Lithovit liquid fertilizer between 2014 and 2016 have equally been singing the praise of the product after it helped increase their yields.



The chief farmer currently has 22 cocoa farms totaling 147 acres in the Bono Region as well as several acres of cash crops including palm trees, coconut, maize, cashew, oranges, and plantain. He also has several herds of cattle, fishponds, and also rear goats, sheep, and poultry.



Mr. Kweku Agyemang who is also the 2011 2nd runner-up in the National Best Farmer Awards has been testifying as a subpoenaed witness in the trial of former COCOBOD Chief Executive, Dr. Stephen Opuni, and businessman Seidu Agongo in the purchase of Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser between 2014 and 2016.



The witness is the third farmer to testify to confirm the efficacy of lithovit liquid fertilizer.



The prosecution closed its case last year calling seven witnesses but was short of calling a single farmer, as an end user of the fertilizer that it claimed was worthless, to testify on behalf of the state.



It is the case of the prosecution that the Lithovit liquid fertilizer bought by COCOBOD between 2014 and 2016 did not give value for money. The accused persons were therefore charged with causing financial loss to the state among other charges.



However, the accounts of two farmers who appeared before the court, before the National Best Farmer, testified that Lithovit liquid fertilizer is effective and gave them bumper harvest, calling the product “messiah” and “savior”.



Meanwhile, Baffour Kweku Agyemang has maintained that nothing would make him turn his back on Mr. Boahen Aidoo for all the support he received from the latter.



Favour



“Now how do you tell the court that you are not testifying to favor anyone,” lawyer Nutifafa asked the witness.



He reiterated, “My Lord if that was so I would not have come to this court. When I was told that I have been subpoenaed before the court, I told the lawyer that I do not want to be involved in any court matters. My lord if not for the fact that I benefited from using the Lithovit fertilizer I would not have been here because no promise of help can be compared to what Hon Joseph Boahen Aidoo has done for me. Also if the Lithovit liquid fertilizer has not been of benefit to me, I am a Christian and I have sworn to the bible. I know the repercussions it will bring me when I don’t speak the truth.



"Responding to a question on comparing Lithovit liquid fertilizer to other fertilizers, the witness said “it gave me a lot more yield than when I was using the other fertilizers”



Painful



Counsel drew the witness’ attention to the fact that the state brought the accused persons to court to be punished for causing financial loss to the state for supplying the same Lithovit liquid fertilizer that he used, and asked him what he makes of that.



He noted, “my Lord it will be really painful to we the farmers to hear such a thing because the Lithovit fertilizer we used was of immense benefit to we the farmers.”



The trial presided over by Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, a justice of the Supreme Court sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge was adjourned to Monday, July 21 for Mr. Agyemang to be cross-examined by the prosecution.