Politics of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: My News GH

I can't leave NDC for NPP that epitomizes corruption - Chief Biney

Chief Biney, is the deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress

The Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Biney has refuted reports suggesting that he has resigned from the NDC to join his wife in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



There were reports suggesting that the NDC executive had crossed carpet to join his wife who is also a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party.



But in a statement shared on his social media handles, the Deputy National Organiser of the NDC said such reports were false and it should be treated as such.



He said he can never leave the NDC to join a political party that epitomizes corruption, mass destruction and failure.



Read his statement below:



My attention has been drawn to a circular being peddled on the various social media platforms by some frustrated certified political mercenaries and desperate people within the failed Akuffo Addo government that I have resigned to join the NPP.



It is in this regard that I urge the general public, the teeming supporters, loyalists, sympathizers and our hardworking party members to as a matter of urgency disregard the rumour that I have resigned and joined no other political party than a political party which epitomizes corruption, mass destruction and failure.



Kindly treat it as a litany of mere irresponsibleness, disingenuous, scandalous, infantile and a tool to cause confusion and disaffection for my persona.



I’m by this, calling on all Ghanaians to rally behind the NDC and H.E John Dramani Mahama to rescue Ghana from these political entrepreneurs who are milking from our state resources only to their advantage, families and friends.



I would also like to use this opportunity to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy EID- UL- DHA.



Long Live NDC.



Long Live Ghana.



Signed

Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon

Deputy National Organizer ~ NDC

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.