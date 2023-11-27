I can’t lead Bawumia to campaign in 2024 elections - Western Regional NPP Chairman

Regional News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Ndede Siah, has disclosed that he cannot campaign for the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Jomoro Constituency and other parts of the region.



In an interview with Accra-based Neat FM, he said that there are zero developmental projects in the constituency hence, he cannot campaign for the party's flagbearer.



“There is no presidential candidate I can lead to campaign in some constituencies. Even in my constituency, Jomoro if the roads are not fixed, it will be hard for me to campaign there. I have nothing to say and there is nothing to show. What projects has the government done in Jomoro?”, he said.



He added that the constituency is rich and endowed with natural resources which include oil and gas thus, they deserve better but the constituency is lagging with projects.



“Most raw materials are from Jomoro, yet when it comes to development, Ellembelle is far ahead. The road is just 18 to 20km. The most annoying part is that the Jomoro road is being funded by GNPC and Ghana gas”, he lamented.



Mr. Siah urged the leadership of the party to fix Agona Nkwanta, Bowodie to Asenkagua, Mpohor, and the Jomoro roads, or else the party will be humiliated come 2024 polls.



“In 2020 I advised that galamsey activities be checked or we would lose the Western Region to NDC and it came to pass. A lot of things have not been changed. These roads have been contracted so what are doing to the contractors for abandoning them we need to cut the whip if we are paying them,” he stressed.



He stated that he would continue to speak the truth for bad roads in the Western region to be fixed.



"Come and see the Takoradi interchange project, it has been stalled, they said it as a result of the IMF bailout but they are saying they will resume works on it in February 2024", he stated.



He emphasized that if the bad roads in his constituency had been fixed earlier, the NPP wouldn't have lost the Jomoro Constituency.



He furthered that the Ghana Gas Company has failed to construct a single Astroturf in Jomoro.



"When you come to Jomoro constituency now we don't have a common single astro turf but when you go to Ellembelle constituency Ghana gas company and GNPC have constructed four astroturf over there but Ellembelle and Jomoro are sister constituencies", he said.