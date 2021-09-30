I can't go to someone who insults me for advice - Kissi Agyebeng shades Amidu

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng, has revealed the bitter relationship between him and his predecessor, Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu.



Martin Amidu resigned as Special Prosecutor after accusing the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of interfering with his job and also made several claims of corruption against his administration.



In a letter issued on Monday, November 16, 2020 and addressed to the President, Mr Amidu said he was resigning due to “the lack of respect of the independence of his office”.



Following his resignation, the President mentioned Kissi Agyebeng as the new Special Prosecutor but this invited a caustic reply from Mr. Amidu who didn't sound enthused about Mr. Agyebeng's appointment.



Martin Amidu's reply



He accused Mr. Agyebeng of having a close relation with the President's cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and also playing a role in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



Mr Amidu, who extensively took on Asaase Radio for, according to him, publishing falsehoods about his resignation as Special Prosecutor to justify the nomination of Mr Agyebeng, said: “Asaase Radio appears to have been so bent on pressurizing the President to announce their preferred choice as the Special Prosecutor (the Agyapa Special Prosecutor) that it forgot that the nomination letter by the Attorney General was addressed only to the President”.



“Asaase Radio should also have told the Ghanaian and international public that its surrogate and nominee Special Prosecutor in the published letter is a personal friend and classmate of the Attorney General, and the owner of Asaase Radio, all of whom attended the University of Ghana’s Faculty of Law, and Ghana Law School”, he added.



The former SP, in an article authored by him following the nomination of Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to replace him, further stated; ''The Agyapa Royalties Transaction records show the role the President’s cousin who established Africa Legal Associates, and Asaase Radio played with White &Case LLP, of London, one of the foreign law firms in the suspected corruption transaction.



''It must, therefore, be worrying to any patriotic Ghanaian not afraid of the culture of silence to see Asaase Radio undertaking political propaganda beginning on 25th April 2021 to 26th April 2021 to prepare the minds of the Ghanaian and international public to accept the surrogate of the alter ego of the Asaase Radio station and Africa Legal Associates as the Special Prosecutor as mandated under section 4(1) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959).''



Kissi Agyebeng shades Amidu



During an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Thursday morning, the host Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called 'Chairman General', asked Lawyer Agyebeng whether he has reached out to his predecessor to seek his knowledge on the job, but it has been revealed that the two have never communicated and it's due to the seething bad blood between them.



He said Mr. Amidu's advice is ''useless'' to him.



In response, Mr. Agyebeng said; ''I went to meet the handing-over note. When my name was mentioned, this person started insulting me. Is this somebody you go for advice? He doesn't know me. Someone who doesn't know me but insults me, I'd rather go to Professor Mensah Bonsu for advice. I can't come to you the person insulting me for advice."