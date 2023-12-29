I can’t fulfill all my campaign promises in 8 years – AAK MP to delegates

Politics of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region, Elvis Morris Donkor has said he cannot fulfilled all his campaign promises in just eight years.



According to the MP who has filed his nomination forms to contest for a third term, the eight years being in office is a limited time to fulfill all his campaign promises.





The Member of Parliament who was speaking in an interview with Ghone News Yaw Boagyan said he believes NPP delegates giving him another mandate to serve in Parliament will do the constituency a lot of good.



He appealed to delegates to vote for him in the upcoming primary so can contest the 2024 parliamentary election to enable him do a third term in parliament.



Hon. Elvis Morris Donkor appealed to the Abura Asebu Kwamankese NPP Constituency Executives to let the upcoming primaries be free and fair to all the aspirants.



Meanwhile, Fishermen and Fishmongers who picked the nomination forms for the MP say they believe in him, hence their decision purchase the nomination forms for him.





They said, many projects including landing sites have been constructing in most fishing Communities in the Constituency so they believe he will do better if he’s is given another four year mandate.