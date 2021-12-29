I can’t compare myself to Speaker Bagbin but he is not perfect – Kweku Baako

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has reiterated his respect for Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin when it comes to the area of Parliamentary depth and expertise.



Baako believes that Bagbin is worthy of the seat he has been occupying since January 2021 but believes that with all the qualities that he brings to the office of Speaker, Bagbin is not perfect.



In a submission on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme earlier this month, he submitted: “Who am I to question Speaker Bagbin’s expertise, knowledge, experience, parliamentary procedures, practices? Who is Kweku Baako? So I dare not and I am not going to attempt it.”



He continued: “But as a student of Parliamentary history, as a researcher into Parliamentary history practices, procedures and conventions, I am entitled to make my case in scrutinizing this formal statement.”



The statement in question being a ‘ruling’ Bagbin delivered on a number of issues that happened in his absence on medical leave when First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu presided over the House leading to acrimonious incidents relative to the recission and passage of the 2022 budget.



“Everything I have said about Speaker Bagbin and it is genuinely from my heart, my mind and body, because in any case, it is a fact that I cannot compare myself to him in some of these issues.



“But Kwame, you know what? Speaker Bagbin is not perfect. That is why when he is presiding and he gives a ruling that does not sit well, an MP can issue a substantive motion to challenge the ruling of the Speaker. It is an admission that the Speaker can go wrong,” he added.



A full house of 275 Members of Parliament were present for the December 20, 2021 session meant to consider the controversial E-levy Bill after the Finance Committee voted 13 - 12 to pass it for consideration at the plenary.



Bagbin who presided over the day's session retired after a long day, meaning an NPP MP in the person of Joseph Osei Owusu had to preside, which situation means the count of MPs will be 137 - 137 and in which case a vote will be lost.



As First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu vacated his seat for the Second Deputy, ostensibly to enable him vote on the bill, Minority MPs moved to prevent that from happening, leading to violent scuffles around the seat of the Speaker.



The House subsequently adjourned to January 2022 without passing the Bill.