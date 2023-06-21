I can prove a trillion times that the audio is your voice, go to court if you want – Bempah told

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, has dared Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to go to court over the leaked audio in which he threatened the Inspector General of Police Dr. Akuffo Dampare if he has the balls.



According to her, the man’s disclaimer denying the audio and claiming it wasn’t his voice is false and full of lies.



She declared that she was ready to go to court with the man of God because he was the one who told her to record the call in which he [Bempah] made the claims in the audio that had circulated.



The Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has denied knowledge of the viral recording that has been credited to him, making some claims and threatening the Inspector General of Police.



In a disclaimer, the man of God stated that the audio ascribed to him did not come from him and that it was fabricated by others.



In the aforementioned tape, which some have linked to Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, he threatened to deal with the IGP if he did not take care.



"Tell the IGP that if he does not take care, I will make him regret becoming the IGP. Tell him that if he plays with me, he will be fed up in this country. If he does not take care, I will deal with him harshly in Ghana. Inform him [IGP] that Akufo-Addo would not have been elected President without my assistance. Tell him [IGP] that some people lost their legs as a result of Akufo-Addo’s presidential bid. Tell him that some people have died as a result of Akufo-Addo.



Inquire if he is aware of my relationship with Akufo-Addo. Ask him where he was when Akufo-Addo’s wife and Maame Busia were frequently visiting me. He should ask Captain Smart what I did before Akufo-Addo became President. Is he aware of the sacrifices made before Akufo-Addo was elected President? It was because of Akufo-Addo Gladys Asmah died. Because of Akufo-Addo, Maame Ama Busia’s leg was amputated. If he [IGP] wants me to reveal secrets, I will do so. He should not play with me; I will deal with him harshly,” the audio said in Twi.



But reacting, Rev. Bempah denied knowledge of the audio saying he was not the one.



“I wish to emphatically state that I have no knowledge about the creation of the said audio and I also deny categorically that the voice of the speaker in the audio is

mine.



To the best of my knowledge, I have not at any time spoken with any person, whether on phone or in an interview where I have made any such comments attributed to me.”



“I do not believe that any right-thinking person would proudly go about telling others about atrocities or heinous crimes he/she has committed with such confidence as is

heard in the audio.



However, in response to the disclaimer, Madam Daniels slammed the man of God, calling his disclaimer “unfortunate.”



"You were the one who called me, told me to record our conversation, and told me to inform the IGP that you would deal with him. I’m not the type of person who enjoys recording people when they call. But you were the one who told me to record the phone call. I told you I didn’t want to tape you. However, you requested that I record it. But you’ve openly denied that the voice isn’t yours. What will I gain if I choose to embarrass you?”



"I am deeply disappointed in God’s man. I can demonstrate a trillion times that the voice is that of Owusu Bempah. I am disappointed that he included this caveat. He made the remarks and has since come out to deny them. Bempah has done me wrong. But there is only one truth. I’m not familiar with the people who advised him. He should not have issued that disclaimer in the first place. I have no desire to tarnish anyone’s reputation. However, the disclaimer was unnecessary. He is exacerbating the situation.”



