Politics of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

I can no longer eat fufu twice a day, I'm selling my vote – NPP 'delegate'

Ama Serwaa, a supposed delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that her vote is for sale ahead of the party's flagbearer-ship election scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Ama Serwaa said her financial struggles have reached a point where she can barely afford to eat one meal a day as compared to times back when she ate fufu twice daily.

"I am hot, I used to eat fufu two times daily, but as of now, I am even struggling with one, so for me whoever pays the highest has my vote because we don't see them after elections,” she said.

On the back of the disappearing act by politicians, she stressed: “no one is ready to sacrifice for the country, all of us want something to survive on."

Four contenders are in the race for the NPP flagbearership slot including Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



