I can never repay the good Napo’s father does for me inside Manhyia Palace – Muntaka

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has revealed that one of the people who hold him down is father of Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia.



In an interview transcribed by MyNewsGh.com Mr. Muntaka said although he has never seen the inside of the office of Matthew Opoku Prempeh from his time as Education Minister to date, he considers Napo “more than a brother” because of Napo’s royal father.



Speaking on Haske FM in Kumasi, Muntaka also spoke about how he and Napo were in “Conti” at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology together and have been close although they don’t interfere or influence each other’s political choices and activities.



The Asawase MP revealed that anytime he wants to meet Otumfuo for any business, sometimes on short notice, the person he trusts and relies on is Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s father who is a top royal inside the Manhyia Palace.



“One time I spoke to him (Napo’s father) at about 9am that I needed to see his Royal Majesty urgently. By 11am I was in Manhyia and Nana was ready to meet me.” Muntaka revealed.



Late last year Muntaka, who is also the Minority Chief Whip said that despite sharing these clearly close ties with Napo, his constituency (Asawase) witnessed zero benefits from Napo’s reign as Energy Minister and also as Education Minister. He said he personally or someone close to him has not benefited in anyway from Napo even in terms of contract.



Muntaka was reacting to allegations of him and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu advancing their own interest at the expense of the National Democratic Congress, by US-based vlogger Kevin Taylor.



“Whoever said that I met KK Sarpong and Napo … I can’t remember the last time I met him. We are brothers, grew up together, his (Napo) was like a father to me but I challenge you. You claim he has given me a contract, I challenge you to name any contract I have received from Napo.



“If you care to know all the classroom blocks that MPs fight for during GETFUND formula for their constituency, not even one has been built during the tenure of NAPO. Because if I get it and I take to the district, they frustrate it. Check the contract I brought and see whether any of the contractors has any relations with me. Those classroom blocks, I brought companies but they were not done. I complained to Napo severally,” he said in a video shared on his Facebook post.