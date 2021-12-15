I came to study here because thee system in Ghana is not fair to us - UK-based Ghanaian student

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian student of the University of Liverpool, Rexford Adu Boahen has stated that the system in Ghana does not favor young graduates hence his decision to study in the UK.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Rexford indicated that in his quest to travel abroad for school, he did not bother to apply for a government scholarship because he had no links to help him secure the support.



“I did not look that direction at all because you need links and I didn’t have any. Aside from that, I’ve applied for jobs with GES with my first class but I was denied. Someone has a lower class than mine but because they paid, they were given the job.



One thing that triggered my decision to travel was because I realized that the system is not fair and they (leaders) are not honest. They will tell us not to pay for jobs but they are the ones who take the money,” he alleged.



Rexford also affirmed that indeed the system works abroad as social media sensation Twene Jonas often says.



Moreover, the masters' student mentioned that he does not believe in the ‘change your attitude’ campaign. According to him, the government must put systems in place for the people to follow.



“If I litter or sell by the roadside and I’m arrested for it, I won’t go back the next day. But if there are loopholes in the system, people will always go around it,” he told DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle in the UK.



