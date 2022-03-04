I called my parents that I won’t do this anymore – An evacuee’s harrowing experience from Ukraine

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana evacuates its citizens from Ukraine



24 students return home from Ghana



We didn't pay for a single thing - Evacuees thank govt



A level 500 student medical student who has just returned to Ghana as part of the people being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, has narrated some of the devastating experiences she and others had to go through just to get back home.



Amobi Adu-Gyamfi, who led the student delegation from Ukraine, told journalists on their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport that, they experienced so many harrowing things in Ukraine that she had to call home to inform her parents that she no longer wanted to pursue her educational dreams there.



“We just woke up one day to hear that they’ve started bombing everywhere. I was so emotional, I called my parents and said I don’t want to do this anymore. It’s very dangerous so it’s by God’s grace we reached here and that’s why we appreciate whatever they’re doing because it was very traumatic,” she said.



Amobi also said that part of the things that compounded their worries was the fact that, in the last few years they had been away from home, they had been hit by the novel Coronavirus and now this war.



“We just went there for our education: 6 years of medicine, Coronavirus came in and now there is a war. We’re thinking of how to move forward and everything is bringing us back so this time around, I’m really happy that the government stepped in to do something for us in these very difficult times. And I want to thank them very much for giving us a psychologist because it’s not just about coming home; our psychological health is also very important to us,” she said.



On behalf of her other colleagues, she expressed her greatest gratitude to the government of Ghana, further thanking them for ensuring that during the processes that have seen them back home, they did not pay for a single thing.



“We’d like to first of all thank the Ghana government for what they’ve done for us. We really appreciate it because we went through a lot; a lot of lives were lost, it’s so emotional. Everything was free down to the COVID test, where we slept, the food we ate, the flights were very expensive and so what the Ghana government has done, we really appreciate it and we’d like to thank you over and over again.



“We’d like to thank God Almighty because He was the center of everything; He helped us reach here and it’s not about our strength because what was going on, on the borders, it wasn’t easy. We had to reach there at 3am and trust me, you can’t even have somewhere to step because people are lying down on the floor: people are dead, people are frustrated.



“Now, we are home and we are almost experiencing PTSD because there is a lot going on: people are dying, our friends are dying, people are helpless, people have nowhere to go. We lost everything, we could barely park anything,” she narrated.



In all, there were 24 students who were brought back home on Friday, March 4, 2022: 16 via Qatar Airways and 8 via Turkish Airlines.



