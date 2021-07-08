I called in for support but not for the military - Ejura MCE

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

• The MCE for Ejura-Sekyeredumase was before the Commission of Injury into the violence at Ejura, to testify



• He explained that the reinforcement that came to Ejura that day wasn't a new practice



• He said when he called for backup, he had no idea it was going to be military backup



When the situation in Ejura begun to get out of hand, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura-Seyeredumase, consenting to information from the regional minister in the Ashanti region, called in for support.



According to Mohammed Salisu Bamba, being a practice in the town, whenever there seems to be a situation that could not be handled entirely by the police, they always called in backup from the nearest division at Mampong.



He however explained that when his regional minister informed him that support was coming in, he did not know it was the military that was being sent in.



He made this known during his testimony at the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Interior Ministry to probe the circumstances leading to the shooting of two persons during a protest at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



The following interaction is between the MCE and one of the judges, starting with a question from the judge, and then an answer from the MCE, and then in that order:



"Were you told who ordered the military to move to Ejura?"



"Yes; the regional minister."



"The regional minister? He told you or some other person?"



"No, he told me that he has requested for them to come and beef up security



"And did he disclose to you why he had to ask the military to move in?



"Ejura is a place that..."



"Did he disclose to you why he had to get the military to move to Ejura?"



"No!"



"Did you find it necessary to ascertain why knowing that you had requested for backup from division and the region? Did you find it necessary? Why are you defending the military?"



"No, I didn't ask why he [was] sending the military



"He's your boss?



"Not exactly. Because he has been on the grounds for some time and we all know the situation in Ejura whenever it goes out of hand, it's mostly difficult for the police to handle."



"But at that stage, were you aware that the police could not contain the situation without backup that you had requested?"



"I wouldn't say so that the police couldn't contain but the police force was in Ejura, whenever there's a problem, we always call for support from Mampong; whenever."



