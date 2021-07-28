I called Akufo-Addo to shut down LGBTQ+ office – Sam George reveals

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has become the face of the anti-LGBTQ+ crusade as he leads the charge for legislation to ban activities of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queers, LGBTQ+.



According to him, the decision to embark on the campaign was after activists together with some ambassadors opened an advocacy office in Accra earlier this year.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made when he appeared on Citi TV’s ‘Face to Face’ program on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.



“Seeing High Commissioners, ambassadors, Reps of the EU at that function in blatant violation of the Vienna Convention really, really ticked me off.



“And for me, I made two calls immediately, I made a call to the president to shut down the office and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to sanction those ambassadors. As far as I am concerned, publicly I am not aware of any sanctions.



“But thankfully the president immediately acted, sent national security, shut down the place but then we needed to send a strong message, none of these ambassadors would have tried this if their host country was Saudi Arabia or any of the Gulf States?” he quizzed.



The LGBTQ+ advocacy center was located at a private residence in Ashongman, a suburb of Accra. It was raided by a joint police and National Security team who shut it down, no arrests were made.



The owner of the house will subsequently state that he did not know the purpose for which it was rented and also cancelled the rent arrangement.



A 36-page draft Private Members Bill titled: "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to outlaw LGBTQ+ is expected to be laid before Parliament soon.



It is led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and seven (7) other MPs.



Currently, it is at the draft stage and will be laid before the house and subsequently expected to be referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



The Ningo Prampram MP has busily been defending defending the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.



He insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accepts.



