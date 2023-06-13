I call this genocide! – CPP flagbearer hopeful reacts to the brown colour of River Ankobra

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairperson and flag bearer hopeful of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma has lamented the sorry state of River Ankobra due to galamsey activities.



The politician called the brownish nature of the river a genocide as it is likely to claim the lives of people who depend on it through liver and kidney complications.



During a tour around River Ankobra, Nana Frimpomaa added that the numerous galamsey activities could promote maternal mortality.



“This is sad. This is a shame. This I call genocide. This is gonna kill people, we are gonna have people dying from liver, kidney and all kinds of complications. The worst part is the deformity of young babies. The deformities of a foetus before it becomes a baby. That is where the worst part is.



“We don’t even know the extent of this menace, all we know is that this is not acceptable,” she said.



Despite several efforts by the government, Ghana continues to lose its forest cover and water resources to illegal mining at a rapidly increasing rate.



A report submitted to the presidency by former Minister for Environment, Science, Innovation and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng indicted several government and political party officials as being complicit in the galamsey canker.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











ABJ/WA