I bought my first house at age 20 - Ghanaian IT Expert In UK

Diasporian News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Tina Latifah Jones is an England-based Ghanaian IT expert who worked three jobs to buy herself a home at the age of 20 in Milton Keynes. She has shared with SVTV Africa her journey in the UK.



Tina lived with a lot of external relatives while growing up. Her parents were divorced with her mother living in England while her dad lived in Germany. Eventually, she joined her mother after her secondary education in the 90s.



She recalled that it was a dream to study science but since her maths grades failed her, she had to study arts. Tina attended Apam secondary school, studied general arts, failed core marks again but went to study science in England.



“At the time, computers were now coming up so I ventured into IT. I used to do hardware with Unisys. We were in the lab building the computers and servers for several banks and public places. But I wanted to do more,” she disclosed.



Tina decided to get two other jobs to help secure a car since her job demanded it. After two years of working three jobs, she got a better one that came with a car and better wages.



“I couldn't do any other job because we were all over the country helping the engineers to set up. When a bank closes at five, we will go in and set up a whole new server. By morning, the bank staff will be using a whole new server but it paid well. by the age of 20, I had bought my first house in Milton Keynes,” she added.



Presently, Madame Jones is a social worker in Milton Keynes. She helps both children and adults find a better living.



