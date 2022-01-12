‘I bought a land for GH¢30,000 and a car for GH¢20,000’ – TT explains how he spent Veep’s donation

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, known popularly as TT for his role in the popular TV series ‘Taxi Driver’ has been detailing how he spent the GH¢50,000 donation Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gave him last year.



According to him, he used the GH¢30,000 meant for his rent to purchase two plots of land of which he was able to pay for one at the said price and the remaining GH¢20,000 meant for his upkeep, to purchase a “Ghana used taxi in a good condition” for his 31-year-old son.



The actor explained on Takoradi-based Empire FM that, “I sat down quietly and taking note of the situation, that the whole world has got their eyes and tongue on the money, so I should be very careful how I use that money. So what did I do, land has become very very expensive now, where we are, and I hear other places, right now, a plot of land is costing 30,000 cedis; so I got two plots of land which I paid for one with cash straight away, I’m yet to pay for the other one.



"My son says he wants to be a driver, he’s been to driving school but for two years he’s been at home, and he was becoming frustrated. So, I told him something will happen. I will buy him a car, meanwhile, I didn’t know where the money is coming from, so when the Vice President gave me the money, after putting that 30,000 cedis in that plot of land the remaining 20,000 cedis I said this is the time for me to do something for my son, so I bought a Ghana-used taxi in a very good condition for him. He has right now registered at a station here [where we are] and he plies that road,” TT explained further.



TT’s predicaments have been in the media following the latest plea in leaked audio in which the actor is heard begging for leftover food from the kitchen of media personality, MzGee.



In the said audio, the actor indicated that he has invested the GH¢50,000 the Vice President gave him and that since the Vice President’s donation was made public, all those who used to help him withdrew which has created a lot of problems for him.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” the Taxi Driver TV series actor explained in the audio.



“Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people use to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” Psalm Adjeteyfio added.