I borrowed GH¢30,000 to travel to Cyprus but the Cedi is worth more than their currency - Ghanaian student

Diasporian News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian student in North Cyprus, Kwame Oppong Asante has shared his regret about his decision to travel to North Cyprus for education and the frustration of living with no means of paying off a GH¢30,000 loan.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,' Oppong Asante indicated that there are no jobs in the Northern part of Cyprus and many Ghanaians living there are jobless. He disclosed that about five Africans have died out of hunger and frustration.



“The agents lie to us. If it weren't for the job opportunity the agent mentioned, I wouldn’t have come, and you won’t find him anywhere after you get here. There are no jobs here. I’d be happy if I could get a job to help me settle the debt, but even the citizens don’t have jobs,” he said.



According to him, the Ghanaian Cedi is worth more than their currency (Turkish lira). He added that most Ghanaians in North Cyprus are travel agents, but Asante does not want to join the chain knowing they will only suffer.



Kwame Asante graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and through an agent, he decided to move abroad to study. According to Asante, the agent told him that the Turkish airline employs master’s degree holders in Aviation Engineering from any university in Cyprus.



“I did some research, but it wasn’t deep because all I focused on was on the course and that I would get employed in Turkey. I read about the school, and it was good. But after the Covid, the Turkish airline canceled that policy,” he said.



The father of one cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of agents and research where they are going first.



Watch the full interview below:



