I believe posterity will judge him well - Naadu Mills remembers late husband

The former First Lady of Ghana, Ernestina Naadu Mills, has broken her silence since the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the passing of her husband, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, started.



In a brief statement read on her behalf during a commemorative lecture in honour of the late president, the former First Lady said that beyond all the political vilifications John Atta Mills was battered with, he never lowered his high principles.



She explained that it is for this reason that she knows that posterity will be a good judge of his legacies.



“It has been 10 years of solitude since I lost Fiifi, my husband, friend and confidant. Ours was a rather quiet and private life until a higher national duty came calling. Then suddenly, we found ourselves in public limelight with its accompanying opportunities and challenges. Fiifi was often battered and bruised on the battlefield of politics but he held firm to his personal values of truth, simplicity, honesty and abiding respect for all; qualities I loved about him.



“To Fiifi, serving at the highest echelons of government was an opportunity to help change the character of Ghana politics for the better. In this regard, I believe posterity will judge him well. Therein lies my consolation for the many sacrifices he had to make,” she said.



The lecture is to be addressed by legal luminary, Tsatsu Tsikata.



