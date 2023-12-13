I believe in my husband and I trust him – Lordina Mahama rallies NDC women

Politics of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has stated her trust and belief in her husband, John Dramani Mahama, and his ability to secure victory and bring positive change to the nation in the 2024 elections.



According to her, she has been actively observing her husband's daily efforts to win the election and enact transformative changes that citizens deserve especially women.



Speaking at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women Organisers Retreat 2023, she encouraged women within the party to participate in John Mahama's 2024 campaign.



“We must be the driving force behind the Mahama campaign and his message to the people.



"His message, character, and attributes as the Nation Builder, a man with experience, an honest and reliable leader and a president who would introduce a 24-hour economy to create more jobs must be heard in every corner of the country,” myjoyonline.com quoted her to have said.



“It is only through our collective efforts and a genuine commitment that we can achieve our goal of winning the election in 2024 to bring change to the women and children in our communities. I believe in my husband John Dramani Mahama and I trust him.



"I live with him and watch daily and I watch his struggles to provide all the party needs to be ready for 2024. If we are not united and we do not work together, our meetings and efforts will all be in vain,” she added.



