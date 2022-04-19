I believe Mahama should be changed as flagbearer – Former NDC National Organiser

Politics of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Yaw Boateng Gyan, has stated his strong conviction that former President John Dramani Mahama should be dropped as a candidate for the party in the 2024 elections.



Former President Mahama, having lost re-election in 2016, contested the presidency again in 2020 as flagbearer of the NDC but lost again.



Ahead of the 2024 elections, John Dramani Mahama is once again tipped as the likely presidential candidate of the NDC which is aiming for a comeback to power after what will be an eight-year opposition term.



But speaking on Top FM’s Final point programme hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, Yaw Boateng Gyan who is a former Organiser of the NDC preached against the party pitching John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer come December 7, 2024.



Asked by the host if he will advise for a change in the party’s flagbearer, Yaw Boateng Gyan said “that is what my mind tells me. Let me tell you why we need to do that – there are two things here. Every party is just like a car that is loaded with passengers for a trip to say Kumasi. In 2016 we loaded up and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama manned the steering wheel.



“The car broke down when we got to Suhum. We later towed it and had it fixed for another trip (2020). The same driver manned the wheel and this time we broke down at Nkawkaw. If we are not careful, we will not get to Konongo on our next trip with this same system,” he stated.



Ahead of the NDC’s election of a flagbearer for 2024 former President Mahama’s name has emerged as the potential candidate with massive endorsements from several members and bigwigs in the party.



However, some other names including former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has emerged as potential contenders for the flagbearership.



