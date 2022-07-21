I believe Akufo-Addo will give John Boadu a role to play in gov't - Mireku Duker

Politics of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to find a place in his government for the defeated General Secretary of his party.



John Boadu lost his seat as General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party to Justin Frimpong Koduah during the party's annual delegates conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16.



Justin Frimpong Koduah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), grabbed 2,837 votes as John Boadu polled 2,524 out of total valid votes of 5,535.



Other contenders for the position were Iddrisu Musah Superior who polled 104 votes, Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh who garnered a paltry 8 votes whiles 50 delegates voted for Frederick Opare-Ansah.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Hon. Mireku Duker applauded the good works of John Boadu for the NPP.



He recounted his hard work and unquestionable service to the party saying, "John Boadu has played his role . . . I commend him for the role he's played to support this great party".



Describing John Boadu as a great asset, he asked the President to apparently reward him with an appointment in his government.



"I believe, having served in cabinet, with such an asset; the President will ensure he serves the government in other capacities to help this country. I believe he will not be abandoned but rather his role will be mentioned by the President," he said.






