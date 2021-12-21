I begged 'sick' Joe Wise to assume Speaker role after Bagbin left - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has disclosed that it took a lot of convincing to have First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise) assume the role of speaker after substantive Speaker, Alban Bagbin, vacated his post on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs stated on Okay FM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 that Joe Wise was concerned about his health and was unwilling to assume the role.



The Suame MP said that he pleaded with Joe Wise to take over the seat and moderate proceedings as he had doubt about the experience of the Second Deputy Speaker to moderate proceedings.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu claims that he reached an agreement with the Bekwai MP that he would vacate the seat once it became unbearable for him to continue to act as Speaker.



“When the Speaker rose, Osei (First Deputy Speaker) had to assume the seat. Osei is sick and his medical records can attest to that. Osei was not well so I pleaded with him to take the Speaker seat because with all due respect to the Second Deputy Speaker, Osei is more experienced than him so he could moderate proceedings and interprete the rules better. I told him to relax a bit and if he is okay in a while, he can assume the seat. He assumed the role and then rose for the Second Deputy,” he said.



Joe Wise indeed took over the seat and moderated debate on the controversial Electronic Transaction levy.



Everything was going well until a division had to be called on whether the E-levy bill should be admitted under a certificate of urgency.



With both sides locked on 137-137 following Joe Wise’s ascension unto the throne of speakership, confidence was rife in the camp of the minority that they were going to have their way.



The bombshell was however dropped when Joe Wise announced that he will take part in the head count.



The arrangement was that, he was going to vacate his position for the Second Deputy once he is counted.



The Minority MPs protested briefly before allowing the process to continue but just when the Second Deputy Speaker was about to takeover from Joe Wise, all hell broke loose.



MPs from both sides engaged in fisticuffs with some blows, slaps and kicks from both sides.



Eventually sitting was suspended to Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



