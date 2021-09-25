I beg you, don’t prosecute me – Takoradi woman pleads after confessing she wasn’t pregnant

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The 28-year-old Takoradi woman Josephine Mensah found a few days after reportedly going missing has pleaded with the Police not to prosecute her after confessing she was not pregnant.



She admitted to not being pregnant to Police Psychologist and Health workers at Effia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region on Friday, Police sources have told 3newscom.



She has since been “whisked” to the Takoradi Central Police Station, the sources added.



Earlier official complaints lodged by her husband at the police station on Friday, September 17 indicated that she was heavily pregnant and had been kidnapped.



But after being found at Tolanu, a suburb of Axim, exactly five days later, she was without her supposed nine-month pregnancy.



This heightened fears about the turpitude of her alleged kidnappers in the Western Region.



The controversy took another dramatic twist as the police administration disputed claims that GHȻ3,000 ransom was paid to the alleged kidnappers.



Aide to the Western Regional Minister, Justice Acquah, had said the minister gave an amount of 3,000 to the police to facilitate the release of the lady.



“At the point of the payment, the mother was collaborating with the police to find the exact location of the woman. The Minister gave the money to the police to give to the kidnappers because he wanted to get to the bottom of the matter. It was an amount of GHS 3,000 given to the police through the Regional Commander. But the kidnappers initially demanded an amount of GHS 500 and increased it to a GHS 1,000”, he said in an interview.



But the police administration says it is unaware of such payments.



“Nothing of the sort came before the police here in Accra and we distance ourselves. The police administration distance itself from such matters”, Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori said.



The Minister’s aide however stands by his comments. He insists the money was given to the police for the purposes of paying a ransom.