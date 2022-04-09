I became my father's driver after failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that he became a driver to his father when he failed his Advanced Level examination.



He said his dad, who was then the Member of Parliament for Begoro, opted to make him his driver for failing his examination as he had the capacity to pass but messed up.



Speaking at a National Youth Authority Breakfast Meeting on Friday, he said, “I have gone through that, and, therefore, I know. I went through 6th form in Achimota. Just so giddy and happy, and I completely failed my A-level. And my dad said oh really.



“Why don’t you drive me around. Because as far as he was concerned, you had the capacity, and you had messed up.



“I drove dad around, and he was parliamentarian for Begoro at that time,” myjoyonline quoted Ken Ofori-Atta.



He added that he spent his waiting time to retake his exams by following his dad to parliamentary sitting, while he taught at Accra Academy.



He indicated that these developments showed that God had a plan for him.



His revelation was to encourage Ghanaians to have hope that the current economic challenges will soon be a thing of the past as government still has 3 years to turn things around.



This period he argued, is as valuable as Jesus’ three years of ministry on earth and not too short for economic recovery to take the country to “Jerusalem”. Myjoyonline added



His comment comes after the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia acknowledged the economic hardship currently being experienced in Ghana.



The vice president, speaking at National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) National Conference, on Thursday, said that the current situation, despite its cause, has been witnessed in the country before.



“From the man on the streets to the business mogul, the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the shelter we seek or have, to the benevolence we extend to friends and family, the health of the economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that times are hard. This is the reality irrespective of the cause,” he said