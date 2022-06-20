You are here: HomeNews2022 06 20Article 1564673

Politics of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

‘I became homeless’ – Nana Yaa Jantuah recounts life after quitting PURC

Nana Yaa Jantuah is the CPP General Secretary play videoNana Yaa Jantuah is the CPP General Secretary

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has disclosed how painful it is to be incorruptible.

The former Director of Communication for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) said she was left with “nothing” when she quit her job.

Speaking in an interview with Magoo on Women On The Frontline, Jantuah recounted how she became homeless after serving her country in that capacity.

“As someone who was a Director of PURC’s Communication Department, I did not have a car when I quit. I was taking trotro,” she revealed.

