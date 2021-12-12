I avoided my friends after I recovered - OJ Blaq

Music of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Andy Nii Akrashie popularly known as OJ Blaq has revealed that he has rather shunned his friends and colleagues he used to mingle with after his recovery.



According to him, claims that his friends shunned him are untrue. He made this revelation during the lifestyle segment on the Breakfast Show on 7th December 2021.



OJ Blaq who is a Ghanaian musician, a few years ago, was down with a double kidney failure but according to him, God miraculously healed him, and he has now become stronger than before.



He added that in the past, he and his friends used to drink and smoke on several occasions, but recently he does not mingle.



He expressed satisfaction with the music industry, explaining that things are getting better.



"Now the world has gone digital and music is now streamed online suggesting that more education should be made for people to understand the importance of digital way of streaming music.”



He advised the youth to be safe and cautious during this festive season and be more prayerful.



OJ Blaq has released a new song titled “I’m Blessed” which is available on all streaming platforms.



