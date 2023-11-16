I attract insults because my surname is Akufo – Osu-based waakye seller

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

An Osu-based waakye seller has spoken about having to endure criticisms and insults because her surname is Akufo.



The trader who shares one of two surnames "Akufo" with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, claims that her customers have been quick to connect her to the president and express their frustrations over the economic challenges they face.



According to her, the economic struggles mirrored in the marketplaces directly affects her business, as the cost of living has surged.



Speaking in an interview on GhOne TV, she points fingers at President Akufo-Addo's administration, asserting that the current state of the economy is making it increasingly difficult for her to sustain her livelihood.



"Go to the market and go and check, the economy is not going well …he should go and ask quickly about the kind of loans I use to sell the food here …if he is listening, I am also called Akufo and he is having the same name as Akufo-Addo, the kind of life that he is living is it good for him?



“Every day they insult me that my father is not performing," she said.



The Ghanaian economy has been a topical issue in recent months following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, a depreciating currency, and a general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, of which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to the government account.





#2024Budget:



