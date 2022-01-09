I appreciate your good intention but pull down billboard – Sammi Awuku to Akwapim North youth

Politics of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku has urged a youth group within Akwapim North to pull down a billboard they independently sponsored and erected to honour him.



According to Awuku, the timing is not right and sends a wrong signal and breeds unnecessary tension.



“Thanks to the many enthusiastic youth who decided to design, print and erect this giant billboard in the Akwapim North Constituency. I appreciate your kind heart but definitely not a good time to do this as it sends a wrong signal and breeds unnecessary tension.” He wrote.



While appreciating the good faith behind the giant billboard gesture, the NLA boss urged the entire party in the Akwapim North Constituency to support those in authority currently. He, therefore, urged them to do the needful by pulling down the billboard.



“Let’s support those currently in authority to deliver for our collective good.

Timing is bad and optics not a pleasant one… I know out of good faith … You will do the needful before close of day,” he added.



Late last year, there was a directive from the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPPI for all campaign billboards mounted close to the venue of their National conference and within the greater Kumasi area to be removed.



Between 18th and 20th December 2021, the leadership and supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party converged on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the party’s National Delegates’ Conference.



Ahead of the conference, however, billboards and banners of persons seeking to contest key positions in the party were erected on major streets and intersections.



The party issued a statement warning against these developments and wants, billboards erected, removed.



The party in a statement said the 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference was a time of renewal for the party and that though it cherishes the party tradition of democratic competition, the leadership believes well-meaning aspirants will appreciate the need for such measures, which are necessary to enable a clear focus on the aims of the conference.