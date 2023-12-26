I am yet to see a pregnant man who has been impregnated by a woman – Ex-CJ Sophia Akufo

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief Justice Sophia has stated that the activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) should not be entertained in the country.



Citing religious beliefs and traditional values, she underscored her stance on the divine purpose of heterosexual relationships.



According to Sophia, the wisdom of God dictates that men and women were created to come together to replenish the earth.



She questioned the idea of same-sex marriages, wondering why a man and a man or a woman and a woman would seek to marry.



Speaking in an interview on Metro TV on December 25, 2023, she particularly emphasized the biblical nature of procreation and expressed skepticism about how same-sex couples could fulfill the divine mandate to multiply.



"There are laws governing male and female coming together. There are all kinds of rules governing that, even in our Criminal Offenses Act.



“So, you want to marry a dog, yes, free love and a goat, and this and that. Really?



“I wasn’t in God’s mind when He put Adam and Eve together but he did say they should increase, they should multiply and replenish the earth and you need a male and you need a female to replenish…to fulfill that divine assignment,” she said.



Addressing the issue of parenting, Sophia questioned the basis of two individuals of the same gender claiming parenthood.



“And two men can go one day and say this is our son and this is our daughter and they will be carrying a little baby but it took a male and a female to produce that baby they are carrying, is that not so … I am yet to see a pregnant man who has been impregnated by a woman….and you want Ghana to degenerate and devolve to those levels,” she wondered.



Parliament has begun considering the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.



During the consideration of a Bill, the House considers the provisions of the Bill clause by clause and amendments are made before it can be passed into law.



The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.