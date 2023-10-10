I am waiting to see what NPP will do – Sefa Kayi reacts to attack on UTV

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group, Kwami Sefa Kayi has indicated interest in the disciplinary actions the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will take against some of its members who invaded the studios of UTV last weekend.



According to Sefa Kayi, he is interested in what the ruling party will do to the people involved in the incident beyond what the police will do and will therefore pay rapt attention to the party’s response.



“For me, what I want to see, I am waiting, today is Monday, we are waiting toll Friday. Apart from what the police will do in relation to the law, I want to see what the NPP will do to the young men especially the one who said he is the acting regional youth organiser.



“…I will follow the case keenly,” he said on his show on Monday, October 9, 2023.



His statement was in response to the NPP’s National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah who appeared on Kokrokoo to denounce and condemn the actions of the said party members.



Background



A group of NPP members stormed the studios of UTV during the broadcast of United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7, 2023, demanding for regular pundit of the show, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus.



The group, said to be unhappy with A Plus shredding a letter by the leadership of the NPP to the management of UTV calling for a reform of United Showbiz, are said to have assaulted some staff of the media company before making their way into the studios.



The police later announced the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack.



The incident has since received widespread condemnation from political activists and various critics who have described it as a direct attack on media freedom and the freedom of speech.







