I am the best person for NPP's general-secretary position – John Boadu

Politics of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Boadu says his records show he is the best man for the job



NPP needs my experience for the 2024 elections - John Boadu



NPP to hold national executive elections in July 2022



General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. John Boadu, has stated that he is the best person for the party's general-secretory position going into the 2024 elections.



According to him, he has delivered in the two terms he has served as the general secretary of the party, which proves his ability to lead the party.



He added that because most of the current executives of the party will be stepping down from their positions, his experience will be needed to ensure that the NPP retains power in the next general elections, citinewsroom.com reports.



"I am a person who delivers. I was given the opportunity twice to help the party in power, and I have done nothing less. I have done exactly that and even more excellently by restructuring the party.



"The NDC has been in opposition for long. They have experienced people in the game. The likes of Asiedu Nketia are all around, and we can't risk entering the race with inexperienced persons. From where I sit and per my records and experience, I am the best person for this position going to 2024," he said.



"Considering that our National Chairman is out of the race and our National Organiser, who is now CEO for NLA, our Youth Organiser is eyeing the National Organiser position, and our Treasurer also changing position, also with new flagbearers and running mates, the party needs an experienced person now more than ever to guide it to victory," he added.



The NPP has had its polling station and constituency executive elections. The next for the party is the election of regional executives and national executives.



The national executive election is expected to take place in July 2022, with CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Justin Kodua Frimpong, Nana Obiri Boahen and former Tamale Mayor now Deputy Forestry Commission boss Musah Iddrisu Superior all in the race for the general-sectary position.



