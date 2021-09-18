I am still the Upper Axim traditional area Nkosuohemaa - Nana Ezra Nkrumah II denies report

Regional News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Nana Ezra Nkrumah II, the Upper Axim Nkosuohemaa, has denied reports that she has been destooled as the Nkosuohemaa for the Upper Axim traditional area.



According to her, she still remains the Nkosuohemaa for the Upper Axim traditional area.



Nana Ezra Nkrumah II denial comes after some online news portals reported that she has been destooled by the Upper Axim traditional council.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Nana Ezura Nkrumah II described the reportage as "mercenary journalistic work".



"Nana Ezra Nkrumah II still remains the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area as checks from the Abusuakpayinle (family head) Egya Whole’ and Ebaahema Awusah (queen mother) all of the Nvavile Abusua of Upper Axim Traditional Area and other prominent members of the family proved otherwise as they (Nvavile Abusua) claim not to be in the known of the purported statement issued and signed by Nana Edusei, the Acting Paramount Chief of Upper Axim who doubles as the Divisional Chief of Brewire," the statement said.



The Abusuakpayinle also established that there has never been any such meeting held to discuss and agree on the destoolment of the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area.



Read the full statement below:



OFFICE OF UPPER AXIM NKOSUOHEMAA



Dated: Friday 17, September,2021



For immediate Release



Re: Nana Ezra Nkrumah II, is still Upper Axim Traditional Area Nkosuohemaa *



The attention of the office of Upper Axim Nkosuohemaa Nana Ezra Nkrumah II has been drawn to an article authored by one Emmanuel Opoku who is known for his mercenary journalistic work against reputable individuals that the Nkosuohemaa has been destooled and published on operanews website which was initially given prominence by Ghanaian.com also an online news website.



For the attention of the general public, Nana Ezra Nkrumah II still remains the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area as checks from the Abusuakpayinle (family head) Egya Whole’ and Ebaahema Awusah (queen mother) all of the Nvavile Abusua of Upper Axim Traditional Area and other prominent members of the family proved otherwise as they (Nvavile Abusua) claim not to be in the known of the purported statement issued and signed by Nana Edusei, the Acting Paramount Chief of Upper Axim who doubles as the Divisional Chief of Brewire.



The Abusuakpayinle also established that there has never been any such meeting held to discuss and agree on the destoolment of the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area and hereby dare the author Emmanuel Opoku who is also a reporter with Daily Guide in Takoradi to as a matter of urgency given 48 hours to retract and apologize to my person and the Upper Traditional Area paramount stool.



I would therefore urge all to disregard and treat the publication with the needed contempt it deserves.



I assure all natives of Upper Axim Traditional Area and Axim at large of my continuous support and commitment towards their wellbeing as well as adhere to the rules and norms that binds the traditional leadership of Axim.



Thanks



Signed



Nana Ezra Nkrumah II



Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area