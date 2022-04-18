I am still in charge as SRC President - Kutor fights back

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

School of Law SRC Secretary issues statement announcing interdiction of president



SRC president under investigation for financial impropriety



Wonder Kutor deems reported interdiction as unconstitutional





The President of the Ghana School of Law Student Representative Council, Wonder Victor Kutor, has rubbished reports that he has been ousted from office by a decision of the Executive Council of the SRC.



According to Wonder Kutor, his reported interdiction by the executive council is nothing short of an act that contravenes the constitution of the SRC.



In a release following his return from the United States of America where he embarked on a tour, the president Wonder Kutor noted that the recent executive council meeting that resolved to constitute an investigative committee to look into procurement activities of the SRC was not was without the constitutional sanction of the SRC president.



“First and foremost, it has come to my attention that an investigative committee was constituted by Executive Council to carry out investigations relating to recent concerns in respect of some procurement activities of the SRC. The said committee is, perhaps, an imaginary one, since my office was not at any point in time aware of such intended act by the Executive Council; of which I chair its meetings, unless I otherwise direct another member to do so which I never did anyway.



“It must be emphasized that all Executive Council meetings, whether ordinary or emergency, are sanctioned by the President, and this power cannot be assumed by any executive member without the President expressly approving of same in line with Article 20(5) of the SRC Constitution.



“In view of the aforementioned explanation and constitutional backing, any meeting not duly sanctioned as such, together with its outcome is simply a moot point and of no consequence,” the president said.



The Law School SRC in a release dated April 15, 2022, signed by the Secretary announced that a resolution has been passed demanding the president to step aside.



Subsequent to the announcement, the Secretary in a statement dated Sunday, April 17, 2022, said the Executive Council has interdicted the SRC president following the establishment of a prima facie against him over some alleged financial impropriety.



But in his release copied to GhanaWeb, the president emphasized that he has no respect for the said interdiction which he tagged as unconstitutional.



“Let me emphasize that I am still at post and do not respect or obey any such development about an interdiction.



“I am aware, and it is instructive to note that, this specific business that was conducted by Congress is one already well placed before the judiciary, which naturally makes the issue a sub judice. Therefore, any attempt to deal with the same issue at Congress is nothing less than a gross usurpation of the constitutional powers and independence of the Judiciary as provided for under Article 61 of the SRC Constitution.



“Therefore, the purported resolution passed requesting the President to step aside has no constitutional basis in the SRC Constitution since it was an act ostensibly undertaken to oust the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and to ostensibly pass judgement on a matter in which the basic natural justice principle of audi alteram partem rule conspicuously failed to be applied,” he stated.



According to the president, he remains at post and will ensure matters pertaining to the Council are addressed “through the appropriate structures and procedures laid down in the SRC Constitution which must be adhered by all.”



Read the SRC President's full statement below:



SRC President Returns From Official Trip and Events that ensued in His Absence



I am Still At Post-war Wonder Victor Kutor





This is to officially inform the general student body of the Ghana School of Law about my return from the official trip to the University of Texas School of Law, Texas, USA.



Whilst there in the US I took notice of a number of events and upon my arrival, I deem it appropriate to address them briefly in line with my duty as the Chief Spokesperson of the SRC as provided for in article 16(1) of the SRC Constitution.



Again, it is my cardinal duty to uphold the SRC Constitution at all times and I am committed to doing so jealously. I will, therefore, not preside over an SRC that will condone a blatant disregard for the well established structures and procedures contained in the Constitution.



Respectfully, I have noted with quietness, a circular of the business conducted by Congress on the 15th April, 2022, to the effect that a resolution was passed by Congress requesting the President to step aside. I do not think it is in the interest of Congress to extend its tentacles into another arm, particularly the Executive to determine the leader of the Executive Council against the sovereign will of the student body. This will clearly undermine the doctrine of Separation of Powers.



When the attempt to get me step aside which was illegal failed , they have again issued a notice purporting to interdict me.



I will therefore urge all arms to exercise their functions diligently and dispassionately without crossing their respective boundaries and most importantly to show respect to due process.



I am Still the President of the Ghana School of Law who won an overwhelming election last year.



I wish to assure all respected colleagues of the Ghana School of Law that, I will continue to discharge my duties as faithfully and diligently as I have always done to ensure that all matters are addressed through the appropriate structures and procedures laid down in the SRC Constitution which must be adhered by all.



The interest of students will continue to be paramount to me at all times and I am fortified in my determination to achieving this objective in all circumstances.



I will continue to count on the restless support of all students in this pursuit.



God bless us all.



God bless SRC.



God bless GSL.



Thank you.



Signed:



Wonder Victor Kutor



President.



Cc: Management of Ghana School of Law