'I am saddened by the A-G’s posture on Quayson's case' – Jomoro MP

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has expressed sadness over the High Court’s decision to hear the case involving the deposed Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, on a daily basis.



The Attorney-General had argued for a speedy trial, requiring that the case be heard on a daily basis.



The defence team, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, urged the court to allow Mr. Quayson to run in the Assin North by-election on June 27, prior to the start of the case, but the Court ignored the request.



The High Court’s application to vary its order to hear the James Gyakye Quayson case on a daily basis on Tuesday, June 20, was postponed until Wednesday, June 21.



On her social media accounts, the Jomoro MP expressed her support for Mr. Quayson, as well as that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the people of Assin North Constituency.



Read below the full post:



“My attention has been drawn to the happenings in court today over my brother, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson’s trial. I am told the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice made a case for expeditious trial, therefore Mr. Quayson would make a daily appearance when the case begin. I wish to state that I am saddened by the move by the A-G despite the pleas by the defence counsel to grant him the opportunity to begin the case after the June 27 Assin North Constituency by-election.



I am deeply downcast upon hearing the denouement of your court proceedings today.



I can assure you, Mr. Quayson, that God will not fail you. The good people of Assin North will not fail you. The NDC fraternity will not fail you.

Once again I wish you well my brother. Love you ❤️"