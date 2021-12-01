I am receiving death threats – NSMQ Mistress

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

The Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Maths, Dr Elsie Kaufmann, has noted that she has been receiving death threats in the aftermath of the 2021 finals of the competition.



The 2021 edition of the competition climaxed on November 26, 2021, with the final contest being between Prempeh College, Keta Senior High School and the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Legon-Presec).



Prempeh College emerged winners of the competition by gaining some 53 points in the grand finale. Legon-Presec came second place with 49 points and Keta SHS came third with 30 points.



Speaking in an interview with Kessben FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Kaufmann disclosed that some disgruntled supporters of the losing schools have gone beyond complaints of unfairness on social media, to issuing her death threats through her phone and email.



“A lot of the supporters don’t know we have rules. We do have rules and we make every team aware of our rules. If you have a problem, you bring it up so we solve it instantly. When you wait for us to announce the final scores and we leave, that will not be the best time for you to go on social media writing stuff and then look for my phone number and email and be sending me death threats.



“Some people get serious about this. I’ve already received mine (death threats),” she stated.



