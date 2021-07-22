I am qualified to even be president - Kissi Agyebeng shoots down age arguments

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, has stated that he could easily be president of Ghana.



Responding to questions on his age and the concerns critics have had with it and its effect on his performance in the Office of the Special Prosecutor, he said he is experienced enough to even be the president.



"I turned 43 a few weeks ago; I qualify to be president of this Republic. I'm age mates with the president of the French Republic. Indeed, he should forgive me for saying this, I'm a year older than the Minister of Justice and Attorney General," he explained.



Prior to his vetting, a number of personalities had raised concerns about his age, stating that he was too young and too inexperienced to occupy the position.



Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, described him as too young for the job of fighting corruption.



According to him, the Office of the Special Prosecutor needs an individual who is well advanced in life and can resist any form of temptation due to how complicated the fight against corruption is in Ghana.



“The Special Prosecutor’s position which is a risky job needs someone who is further advanced in life to resist any form of temptations due to how complicated the fight against corruption is.”



Fuseini questioned, “Did the president search well enough and not found a worthy replacement for Martin Amidu other than Kissi Agyebeng? Why did the president settle on Agyebeng, when Agyebeng after seven years will be around 50 years?”



“As a lawyer and former MP, my only concern is his age. I am just worried. Is the president meaning well? Will he try to interfere in the performance of the duty of Agyebeng?” the former Minority Spokesperson on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament asked further.



He continued: “The Special Prosecutor should be in the same age bracket with the president or older than the president. There should be some kind of mutual respect between the president and the Special Prosecutor.



